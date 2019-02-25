Amazing Food, Craft Beer And Live Music On A Daily Occasion

The ambience of the restaurant is amazing as it is super spacious with multiple seatings available for all size of groups. They have a huge bar which looks great along with a stage where bands perform on a daily basis during dinner time. They also have a microbrewery set up done for craft beers which is the biggest in Mumbai so do remember to take a look of that. Also, they have an in house wood-fired pizza oven and tandoor which is the live kitchen. Overall the ambience has a regal touch which is great! The menu is excellent here as they serve global cuisines and recently they have started serving sushi too. The best part is that the menu is divided very systematically as per the type of cuisines available with descriptions given for each dish. Prices are at par with similar kind of restaurants and the quantity served is good plus the presentation of the food here is top class. They run various offers on a daily basis so before visiting kindly check those. The service was great as the staff was attentive and proactive. What I recommend - Sushi, Dimsums, Mocktails, actually everything I had was great. The Finch is perfect in all manner as the ambience is great the service is perfect the food is super delicious and they have great offers too. Therefore I highly recommend this place and I will visit again to see the live bands perform during dinner time as I went for lunch.