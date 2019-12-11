A Spacious Pub With An Amazing Decor & Killer Food!

I visited this place last week, my cousin took me to this place in Dadar. Tanatan is a very famous place for family dining in Mumbai. The ambience was pretty cool with dim lights and with a good crowd on a weekday. The quality of the food was excellent and the presentation was wow! The quantity of the food served was brilliant. There was Live music who sung unplugged songs which were the best thing I enjoyed there with my loved ones. The staffs there are amazing and attentive. The things I enjoyed having here were: Mocktails: Popcorn Shake Tanatan Sangria Virgin Pinacolada Starters: Fresh Turmeric and Ajwain Paneer Chukandar Mozzarella Seekh Maincourse: Humara Paneer Makhani Garlic Naan Dessert: Gulkhand Cheesecake