The food at Yeti is really tasty with ambience which is great with grooving music. Their specialty is the Himalayan food especially the momos it tastes yum and melts in the mouth. Also, Thukpas and Sadekos are pretty great. Highly recommended!
This Cute Little Spot Serves Amazing Himalayan Food With Good Music
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
