This Cute Little Spot Serves Amazing Himalayan Food With Good Music

Casual Dining

Yeti - The Himalayan Kitchen

Khar, Mumbai
4.4
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Rohan Plaza, 5th Floor, 5th Road, Khar West, Mumbai

What Makes It Awesome?

The food at Yeti is really tasty with ambience which is great with grooving music. Their specialty is the Himalayan food especially the momos it tastes yum and melts in the mouth. Also, Thukpas and Sadekos are pretty great. Highly recommended!

What Could Be Better?

Everything is perfect !

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With

Big Group, Bae

