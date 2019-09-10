This Ice Cream Parlour Offers Some Unique Flavours & Amazing Milkshakes

Dessert Parlours

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

Mulund West, Mumbai
Meghdoot Building, Shop 7, Opp. Kalidas Natyagruha, PK Road, Mulund West, Mumbai

What Makes It Awesome

Looking for a place that serves delicious I've cream? You are at the right place then, Recently visited this outlet some I've cream and was amazed by the variety of ice cream and the type of ice cream they serve. I loved their concept of shooters and liked their hot chocolate the most among all. We had, Plum flavour I've cream since I found it something new. Calcutta Meetha: This has to remind me of pan, perfect flavours in ice cream. Chocolate torodie: It's melted dairy melted with some nuts. It tastes somewhat similar to milk chocolate. Loving this! Mocha shooters: Since I loved coffee, I could not miss a coffee flavour. Mocha is layered ice cream with some brownies and whipped cream. Try this! Glossy hot chocolate: If u love hot chocolate, you can choose from a variety of hot chocolate than the normal ones. The Ice-Cream Bakery is small yet has some amazing variety of ice cream. They have a decent ambience and it's situated just opposite to Kalidas.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

Other Outlets

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

Andheri West, Mumbai
Shop 2, Opp. Gwalior House, Behind 7 Bungalow Police Station, Versova, Andheri West, Mumbai

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

Ghatkopar East, Mumbai
6, Shankar Sagar, Tilak Road, Ghatkopar East, Mumbai

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

Airoli, Navi Mumbai
Ripplez Mall, Shop G-8 & G-9 , Near McDonald's, Airoli, Navi Mumbai

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

CBD-Belapur, Navi Mumbai
Shop 24, Plot 46/47/48, Belle Vista, Sector 15, CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

Vashi, Navi-Mumbai
Shop 13, Manek Complex, Sector 29, Kopri Naka Bustop, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

Kandivali West, Mumbai
67/662, Opp. Parijat Apartment, Gulmohar Society, Kandivali West, Mumbai

