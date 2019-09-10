This Ice Cream Parlour Offers Some Unique Flavours & Amazing Milkshakes

Looking for a place that serves delicious I've cream? You are at the right place then, Recently visited this outlet some I've cream and was amazed by the variety of ice cream and the type of ice cream they serve. I loved their concept of shooters and liked their hot chocolate the most among all. We had, Plum flavour I've cream since I found it something new. Calcutta Meetha: This has to remind me of pan, perfect flavours in ice cream. Chocolate torodie: It's melted dairy melted with some nuts. It tastes somewhat similar to milk chocolate. Loving this! Mocha shooters: Since I loved coffee, I could not miss a coffee flavour. Mocha is layered ice cream with some brownies and whipped cream. Try this! Glossy hot chocolate: If u love hot chocolate, you can choose from a variety of hot chocolate than the normal ones. The Ice-Cream Bakery is small yet has some amazing variety of ice cream. They have a decent ambience and it's situated just opposite to Kalidas.