Iscicle is a beautiful place located right at the road corner of Oshiwara, Andheri (west). They have a lot of variety of Popsicles. What's popsicle ?? Trust me they are amazingly made by adding fruits on a stick and freezing them. Popsicles are made out wholely of fruits without any added sugars or artificial flavours. But as we Indians have a different taste for ice creams and also seek our traditional flavours when we go out to have desserts. They also have the traditional milk added Popsicles, those are lovely as well. Do check the images for cravings.
Amazing Isciles At This Place In Lokhandwala!
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 200
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Bae, Family
