You've Gotta Try This Exclusive Weekend Buffet At Banjara

A lovely Lunch Buffet at Banjara which located in the Goldfinch Hotel at Andheri. I finally visited this place to try their Buffet. Banjara has very beautiful ambience and amazing decor. It was such a nice experience dining at Banjara. They have four different sections of Main Course, Live Counter, Salad & Soup and Desserts. Starters are served on the Table. Chef Mr Suresh Shelar personally visited us and asked for reviews and suggestions. In starters, we tried a lot of options like Hariyali Chicken Tikka, Mutton Seekh Kebabs, Chicken Dumplings, Veg Cutlets, Chicken Fingers, etc. I loved the Hariyali Tikka, Til Methi Seekh and Veg Cutlets personally. We also tried some nice chicken and egg salads as well as their Chicken Shorba. Some nice options to try in the buffet. Main Course had a variety of options in both veg and non-veg. I tried their Methi Murg, Fish Curry, Chicken Kheema and Cottage Cheese Steak. I loved all of them. Desserts are the best part of a Buffet and we simply loved them. I loved their Rasgulla, Moong Dal ka Halwa and the Cake.