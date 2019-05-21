Check Out This Chill lounge In Byculla For Some Amazing Cuisines!

If you want to spend an amazing outing with friends at some chilled lounge in Byculla, then Lion Heart is certainly the one you should head forward for. The ambience of this place was one of the talking things for the evening. It had crazy vibes filled with good music and lighting. We were served lavishly by our waiter who helped us in ordering their famous cuisines to try out. The following food items were then ordered by us Drinks: Mad-rush: Vodka mixed with flavours of cranberry, orange and lemonade. Garden View: Pineapple juice topped with cranberry. Appetizer: Chicken Chili: Sizzling hot crispy chicken served with spicy sauces Chicken Kebab Sampler: Delicious grilled chicken kebab served with a variety of mixed herbs and flavours. Certainly, something which you should look forward to ordering. Mains: Murgh Tikka Masala: Yummy Punjabi dish- Murgh tikka masala which is served differently using their special ingredients. Cheese Garlic Naan: Best to opt with along with the tikka masala. Dessert: Pancake: Fresh and soft pancakes served with chocolate sauce over it. No one should leave this place without tasting it.