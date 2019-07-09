Plan Get-Togethers At This Amazing Restaurant Offering A Unique Menu

Mastee is a nice restaurant with a unique menu. The pure veg restaurant is located at Borivali West. The menu and the Ambiance are quite interesting. The restaurant has a really big sitting area. They also have little bar counter. The Mocktails and cocktails are really amazing and refreshing. They have a 2-floor sitting area and around 110+ people can accommodate easily. Out of its amazing menu, we ordered Mocktails: The Mocktails here are super refreshing and some of them are really cool to have it. The best thing about the Mocktails was the taste. These Mocktails were served in a really nice way. Out of all the Mocktails, our recommendations would be, Cumin Libre: A Cumin with soda and lime was the perfect thing to digest the meal. The strong flavour of the Cumin was really good. Fruit Sangria: The perfect Mocktail for the non-alcoholic people. The best possible replacement for sangria. The mixture of fruit and the chunks were really refreshing. The Three Musketeers: The three masters combined in a dish to create amazing flavours and cheesy dish. 3 types of cheese balls along with red spicy gravy. Makes this dish the perfect one. Masala pav na mile Dobara: The most surprising dish from the menu. Trust me you wouldn't have this kind of thing in your life. The masala pav in a new style. The burger bread sliced in 4 layers and each layer had delicious and spicy bhaji. The taste was enhanced due to the liquid cheese on top. Highly recommended. Sabji Jaipuri: Mix veg with the brown gravy. The veggies were cooked properly. The salt was a little less. But overall had a good crunch and bite of all veggies. Goes well with the India bread. Chocolate Cacoon: One of the best desserts of Mastee. A Cacoon shaped chocolate dome. And chocolate cake along with vanilla ice-cream scoop made this dessert really amazing. This chocolate dessert was really drooling. Overall, had a great time with friends.