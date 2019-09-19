Party With Your Squard Over Good Food & Drinks!

Lounges

Hammer & Song

Cuffe Parade, Mumbai
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

The Arcade, Ground Floor, Shop 10, Cuffe Parade, Mumbai

What Makes It Awesome?

I have been here for their anniversary celebration, and I am absolutely in love with this place. They have a good space to chill, the ambience is decent for a party. The DJ plays some really good tracks so that you can shake your legs. My favourite! The counter was the cheese counter. They had a variety of cheese I just couldn't resist myself. The food was delicious, also liked the dessert. In all, I loved Hammer & Song and gonna visit it again.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

