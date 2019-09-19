I have been here for their anniversary celebration, and I am absolutely in love with this place. They have a good space to chill, the ambience is decent for a party. The DJ plays some really good tracks so that you can shake your legs. My favourite! The counter was the cheese counter. They had a variety of cheese I just couldn't resist myself. The food was delicious, also liked the dessert. In all, I loved Hammer & Song and gonna visit it again.
Party With Your Squard Over Good Food & Drinks!
Lounges
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae
