A Rooftop Restaurant With An Open Kitchen Concept In Santacruz West

Bombay Adda is located in Linking Road just above Nike showroom. The place is easily accessible from Khar station even though its in Santacruz. The place is bliss in itself and is a rooftop restaurant. They have huge open kitchen concept which helps customer know the hygiene quality in the kitchen. The lovely decor and amazing music make it a perfect place for partying and celebrations. Talking about the staff they were very professional and helpful too. They guided us well for our choice of tasty food. The seating arrangement was also comfortable. Overall it’s was worth visiting here.😍😍❤️❤️ I had Drinks:- -Gateway To Adda:- Its a Gin based drink. Its too refreshing drinks😍😍 -Black Is Trick:- Its a Vodka based drink. Its little bitter is taste but amazingly strong❤️❤️ Starters:- -Vada Pav With Kolhapure Thecha:- One of the best dish here. Just loved it. Highly Recommended! -Malai Chicken Tikka:- Its was also an amazing starter. Loved the taste as it was well marinated with the paste and amazingly cooked. Main Course:- -Chicken Biryani:- Not only the biryani but also the presentation was bliss. Highly Recommended😍❤️ Dessert:- -Baked Philadelphia Cheese:- It is was amazing Cheese Cake. The perfect end for our lovely meal❤️❤️