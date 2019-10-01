Do you love seafood? Then Malvan Tadka is the perfect place to have amazing seafood. I am a seafood lover, I love crabs and fish which people recommended me and I had to try out this place. This place did not disappoint me weather it be fish or chicken. We had ; Bhatti Murg ⭐ Pomfret tandoori ( the fish was fresh ) Crab Tandoori ⭐ Chicken Kolhapur Amboli and bhakri. The emboli were perfect and bhakri was soft too Ended by having a Gulab jam with ice cream. I love this place for seafood and more specific to their starter in Seafood.
Enjoy Amazing Seafood At This Restaurant In Kurla!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Family, Big Group, Bae
