This Simple And Subtle Restaurant Serves Amazing South Indian Food

Radha Krishna Veg Restaurant, located opposite Shoppers Stop in Andheri West, they serve nice North as well as South Indian food. It is a popular restaurant and there is waiting always though we got the table in under 10 minutes. We tried their South Indian delicacies and not only the idlis but also their varieties of chutneys were nice. Their Pav Bhaji was good too. In regards to desserts, they have a plate for display where all desserts are placed which is easy to select from.