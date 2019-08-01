This Restaurant Will Introduce You To Many Amazing South Indian Dishes

I was not more familiar with south Indian cuisine. I only knew about Idli and Dosa but House Of Hoppers introduced me to many other different and tasty south Indian dishes. This restaurant serves authentic south Indian cuisine it has all flavours in it. This restaurant is pocket-friendly as well. They serve food in the banana plates with banana leaves on top. The ambience is small but is well maintained and is spacious enough to sit with peace. They also have good music and a clean environment. The food i had was delicious. I ordered: Andhra which was idli served with spicy gravy too yummy. Calicut fries which are sweet potatoes and banana served with south Indian masala too tasty. In mains, i had paneer masala with Malabar paratha. I never had such a yummy paneer masala before perfectly cooked little spicy and too delicious with a little sweet paratha. I also had mushroom sukkah with need dosa it was the amazing combination i had too delicious. Also had kokum blast with all the food. The food was scrumptious and worth the price. If you are on a budget and craving for some yummy food this is the restaurant you should visit.