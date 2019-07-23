This Restobar Is Serving Elevated Italian, Indian & Continental Classics In Worli

New taste with a fusion twist. An ideal set up at South Bombay Bar. The first thing that stood out most was the amazing interior. The entire place reflects the SOBO theme with right from the ceilings carved with south Mumbai map to the walls lighted with monuments. Central impressive bar setup with a huge collection of liquor. They have regular tables and lounge areas with couches meant for large groups and the option of high chairs for couples. It can easily accommodate around 100-130 people. I liked the way the menu is designed to make a better choice. It's perfect for cocktail connoisseurs or those who just like sampling different types of mocktails. The food is the right mix of authentic and fusion. -Stress Relief Cocktail: Definitely interesting as it was made with citrus, rosemary and vodka. Infused rosemary taste was very prominent. Excellent taste and refreshing. -Watermelon Rosemary Iced Tea: Barter made this mocktail with perfection and presented so beautifully. He lighted the rosemary with a blow torch right in front of us. The smokey flavour enhanced the taste. Dynamic and well-balanced mocktail. -Assorted Papad Platter: Platter of masala, fried and roasted papad filled with salad. Went well with drinks and other starters. -Malabari Prawns: Another beautiful appetizer of spiced prawns served on mini uttapam. Prawns size were small but that how it meant to be served with the added masala. I found the coconut taste slightly overpowering. -Chicken Londonwala: Enhanced version of chicken tikka. The flavours were insane. The chicken gravy here is unbelievably good. Quantity slightly less and not meant for sharing. However quality is really good. -S*x In A Tea Pot: Innovative dessert that features hot chocolate brownie in a cup and vanilla ice cream served alongside. The aroma of molten chocolate wants you to eat more. An innovative concept and excellent execution.