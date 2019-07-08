An Amazing Bar To Grab Drinks With A Beautiful Ambience!

So many pros to this place that make it a superior and fun experience. The decor and ambience are so modern and sleek. Bottle Wottle offers a lot of space enough with various table sizes and seating options. Their sofas are super comfy. The area is wisely divided into various sections assigned depending on the group of visitors. Their bar area is amazingly lit with vibrant n flourescent yellow lights. The location is very convenient for people coming from link road and Infinity/inorbit mall. Insomnia mocktail- Fruity mocktail of guava and glass rim coated with salt. Pretty smooth and fresh. A good option to chill out with starters. Naughty nachos- Traditional Mexican starter of so crispy nachos with very saucy salsa and creamy cheese. The pairing of spicy sauce with colourful nachos really good. Mexican fondue- A thoughtful fusion of Mexican ingredients and pav bhaji. Platter of bread crumbs, veges, and marinated paneer. The flavour was enough to satisfy taste buds Corn & spice Pizza- Well composed thin crust pizza made of corn, capsicum, jalapenos and mozzarella cheese of good quality. It was actually light pizza due to thin crust and optimum toppings. Ultimate pasta- Penne pasta cooked to perfection with the right amount of white sauce, exotic ingredients like olives and broccoli. It was creamy and cheesy. The pasta was accompanied by garlic bread. Totally worth stopping in.