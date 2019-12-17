Satisfy Your Food Cravings With Amazing North Indian Delicacies!

A local stop is a beautiful place which depicts Mumbai's lifeline in an amazing ambience which is a 2-floor dining and bar place. The place is located in Chembur near Suman Nagar, I would like to share my experience which I had here, PINA COLADA:- This drink is my all-time favourite drink it was good and refreshing the taste of both the flavour were properly balanced. ELECTRIC SHOCK:- It was chilled and refreshing it had different flavours of pineapple, limca mixed which was good. CHICKEN CHILLI:- We ordered in starter it was medium spicy the chicken pieces were soft and quantity was also good, it also had capsicum which was finely chopped. CHICKEN SCHEZWAN LOLLYPOP:- It was the best it had the great taste of Schezwan sauce in which it was marinated the lollypop was also perfectly deep-fried. RAJDHANI BUTTER CHICKEN:- It was yummy the taste was also good, the butter level and the sweetness was also proper we had it with roti tokri which includes 4+ types of different rotis. CHICKEN HANDI BIRYANI:- The taste was really good the flavour was perfectly induced in it and the rice was also cooked properly. GULAB JAMUN:- It was soft and yummy with a topping of dry fruits in it served with 2 pieces. It's highly recommended must-try. Overall I had a great time here the service was also good all thanks to Mr Suraj who guided us through the menu, would come back soon.
