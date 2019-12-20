Post Work Scenes? Drop By This Cafe For Their Amazing Quick Bites!

Cafe Ameyzing

Kandivali East, Mumbai
Shital Smit Building, Shop 6, Opp. Axis Bank, Ashok Chakravarti Nagar, Kandivali East, Mumbai

What Makes It Awesome?

Cafe amazing is located at Kandivali east. So had been at cafe Ameyzing on a busy evening. And had a great experience. A perfect place for chitchat and spend a good time with friends along with good food. The ambience is good with music. We had: Spicy Mexican pizza Cream pasta Nutella shake Tastes good I loved the creamy pasta a lot and will highly recommend. Try for sure: Outdoor sitting is also available with the amazing experience of having chai.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae

Shital Smit Building, Shop 6, Opp. Axis Bank, Ashok Chakravarti Nagar, Kandivali East, Mumbai

