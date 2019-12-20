Post Work Scenes? Drop By This Cafe For Their Amazing Quick Bites!

Cafe amazing is located at Kandivali east. So had been at cafe Ameyzing on a busy evening. And had a great experience. A perfect place for chitchat and spend a good time with friends along with good food. The ambience is good with music. We had: Spicy Mexican pizza Cream pasta Nutella shake Tastes good I loved the creamy pasta a lot and will highly recommend. Try for sure: Outdoor sitting is also available with the amazing experience of having chai.