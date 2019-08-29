AMRITSAR EXPRESS is a newly opened restaurant in Malad West. They serve Pure veg authentic Punjabi Cuisine. From Chole Bhature to stuffed Parathas to their amazing Thalis everything is mouth-watering and amazing. A special mention to their Tandoori starters, Tandoori Aloo, Makhmali Paneer Tikka and Dahi Kebab topping their list.
Amritsar Express: Authentic Punjabi Cuisine In Malad West
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery Available
₹500 - ₹1,000
Family, Big Group
