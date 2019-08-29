Amritsar Express: Authentic Punjabi Cuisine In Malad West

Casual Dining

Amritsar Express

Malad West, Mumbai
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Nirllok Estate, Ground Floor, Near Bombay Talkies Compound, Harron Khan Road, Malad West, Mumbai

AMRITSAR EXPRESS is a newly opened restaurant in Malad West. They serve Pure veg authentic Punjabi Cuisine. From Chole Bhature to stuffed Parathas to their amazing Thalis everything is mouth-watering and amazing. A special mention to their Tandoori starters, Tandoori Aloo, Makhmali Paneer Tikka and Dahi Kebab topping their list.

₹500 - ₹1,000

Family, Big Group

