Must-Try: The Amritsar Express Burger At Crave Junction In Kandivali!

Burger has been the most popular single meal for everyone. There has been a lot of fusion. Crave Junction, a place which takes the classics to a new level has introduced an amazing variety of Burger. Featuring Amritsar Express, one of the most unique burger. To begin with, - Patty has Samosa stuffing, with amazing Indian spices and aam chur punch - The dressing used in the burger is Corriander Raita, Imli ka Chutney and Mint Chutney - Over that, they add a special Indian spiced mayo called Maharaj ka Chilli Mayo - Further addition of Masaladar Amritsari Chole, loaded & onion Dhaniya salad. This combination of Samosa and chole with chatpati chutney is truly a unique one and tasted amazing. Every bite gives you the punch of Gourmet Amritsari burger. Next time, when you crave for a burger, head to Crave Junction for Amritsar Express burger.