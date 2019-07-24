Bombay Adda Introduced An Absolutely Delicious Buffet Starting From Just 499INR

Bombay Adda, located on linking road, is offering a widespread 5-course buffet at INR 499/-. There are two variants of this, veg one is for 499 and non-veg for INR 599. What's even better about this is the number of delicious dishes included in the buffet from as basic as Manchow-sweet corn-clear soups to great starters such as cajun chicken, chicken chilli and chicken tikka and also the diverse main course which includes 6 different options which can please all taste buds. Apart from the set lunch buffet, you can also enjoy the place as a normal dine-in restaurant, which I did and some great stuff such as Murgh Lal Bhari kebab, Thai basil chicken and Philadelphia cheesecake absolutely won my heart.