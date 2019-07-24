Bombay Adda, located on linking road, is offering a widespread 5-course buffet at INR 499/-. There are two variants of this, veg one is for 499 and non-veg for INR 599. What's even better about this is the number of delicious dishes included in the buffet from as basic as Manchow-sweet corn-clear soups to great starters such as cajun chicken, chicken chilli and chicken tikka and also the diverse main course which includes 6 different options which can please all taste buds. Apart from the set lunch buffet, you can also enjoy the place as a normal dine-in restaurant, which I did and some great stuff such as Murgh Lal Bhari kebab, Thai basil chicken and Philadelphia cheesecake absolutely won my heart.
Bombay Adda Introduced An Absolutely Delicious Buffet Starting From Just 499INR
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Wi-Fi Available
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
