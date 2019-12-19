An Hidden Gem In Napean Sea Road!

The ambience of AA Living completely makes some feel at home! A warm and courteous staff with a beautiful soothing entrance brings in only positive vibes to the visitors. They have a varied collection of nice quotes formats in coir. Excellent collection of handcrafted weaving baskets that make up for a beautiful piece of home decor! The colours of their towels and napkins are quite soothing to the eye and niche too! The kid's section is also amazing.