An Hidden Gem In Napean Sea Road!

Home Décor Stores

AA Living

Malabar Hill, Mumbai
4.3

Rajul Apartments, 9, Near Elizabeth Hospital, Harkness Road, Malabar Hill, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The ambience of AA Living completely makes some feel at home! A warm and courteous staff with a beautiful soothing entrance brings in only positive vibes to the visitors. They have a varied collection of nice quotes formats in coir. Excellent collection of handcrafted weaving baskets that make up for a beautiful piece of home decor! The colours of their towels and napkins are quite soothing to the eye and niche too! The kid's section is also amazing.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

