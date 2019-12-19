The ambience of AA Living completely makes some feel at home! A warm and courteous staff with a beautiful soothing entrance brings in only positive vibes to the visitors. They have a varied collection of nice quotes formats in coir. Excellent collection of handcrafted weaving baskets that make up for a beautiful piece of home decor! The colours of their towels and napkins are quite soothing to the eye and niche too! The kid's section is also amazing.
An Hidden Gem In Napean Sea Road!
