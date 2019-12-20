This Aesthetically Royal Restaurant Serves Amazing Delicacies That Never Disappoints!

If you stay in Navi Mumbaikar, you might have surely given this restro a visit. Ahmed Bhai's Bry & Dry is famous for its food and decor! Located in nerul, hardly a 5 mins walk and there it is. It has three different entrances that differ in decor maybe(not sure). We went through the first entrance so have no idea about the other two's decor. As you open the door, it looks like you have entered into an all-new city of Alladdin. It is like entering a fairy tale. So, in short, it feels like you are having food in your own personalized royal cabin which is covered all around. Coming to food! We tried, In Starters: 1.Chicken tandoori lollypop It was juicy and tender with 8pieces, the size of the lollipop could have been better! But taste-wise it was yum. 2.Chicken seekh kebab: the chicken meat was fresh and Juicy but something was missing, maybe the spices! In the Main course: Chicken Special Malai: It is a sweet kinda gravy. People who prefer sweet Garvy will love it. The first bite into it and all the spices together leave such a blissful touch on your tastebuds Chicken bhuna: It was a medium spicy Tava dish having small chunks of tender chicken. We had it with Butter rumali rotis. They were really soft and smooth. It complimented the gravy pretty well The quantity of the food is good and its moderately priced (skipping few dishes, this place won't pinch ur pocket much) Things to try here! 1.Kepsa 2.Sizzling starters 3.Desserts. One thing for sure You will leave the place fully satisfied.