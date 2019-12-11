An Amazing Cafe With A Distinctive Taste For Some Great Food And Coffee

Aromas Cafe & Bistro: Located centrally at the heart of Bandra towards Waterfield Road this Cafe is sure to light up your mood after an exhaustive day. The ambience, at both the OTLA and interiors, is welcoming with a mix of Greens, whites, blues and relaxed seating with no prying eyes around you. Parking is usually a tough spot anywhere at Bandra hence please take a note or else you could opt for the valet service. I had visited this location for Lunch and was delighted to see a new Australian Menu offering. The variety in food especially the protein items from Chicken, Lamb and Sea Food was a real delight. The portion sizes are good, stunning Instagram worthy presentation, great coffee, simple dessert and a coffee counter rack and some fine service on demand. The pricing is excellent for the entire offering, especially when you compare it to any of the high-end Cafes across Mumbai. We had tried the following: (Recommended) ▶ French Vanilla - (Recommended) ▶ Caramel Cold Latte ▶ Aussie Shrimp Taco ▶ Habanero & Mango Spiced Chicken - (Recommended) ▶ Chicken Schnitzel on Fettuccini - (Recommended) ▶ Braised Lamb (Shredded Lamb leg braised for over 6 hours) - (Recommended) ▶ Tiramisu Highly recommend this cafe. From early breakfast hours to a great menu, to some fine coffee and great service there is a lot to talk about. Great job by the entire FNB & execution team. Am headed to your Juhu outlet any time soon.