Gluttony Cannot Be Missed For Its Amazing Cupcakes And Desserts

Gluttony is a lovely Cake Shop located in Andheri. I was simply mesmerized by the variety of things this small Cake Shop can serve. We had the pleasure to try the following things: PASTRIES: The pastries were simply delicious. Simple melted in my mouth. Dutch Truffle Nutella Peanut Butter COOKIES: Wow, the cookies were out of this world. Perfectly crunchy and yummy. Granola Crunchy Cookie Chocochip Crunchy Cookie Mudh Island Chewy Cookie CUPCAKE These cute little Cup Cakes were so nice. The flavours were mesmerising. I was blown by the flavourful cupcakes. Black Forest Mini Mouse Cup Blueberry Cheesecake Cup BROWNIES: I am such a big fan of Brownies and these Dry fruit topped Brownies were a treat to have. Soft and delicious. Walnut-Topped Brownies Almond Topped Brownies