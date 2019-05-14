An Amazing Place To Grab Some Fantastic Cocktails!

The place is designed by the celebrity interior designer Mr Rocky hence the name of the place is 'Rocky Star'. Since it's designed by him Rocky, the ambience has to be very classy. The music in the background was perfect for the atmosphere created. Staff is also very gentle and helped us choosing the right option for the Menu. Coming to what we tried They are known for the varieties of cocktails they serve. The No. 19 Cocktail - Simple presentation but the taste of it is great. It's white rum-based cocktail with maraschino cherry liquor, Grapefruit juice and lime it was mild and soothing. Edge of the glass coated with the sugar. Highly recommended. Must try!!!👌 The No. 13 Cocktail - Whisky based drink, added with kahula makes it bitters, strong and orange smoked hickory gives the burnt flavour to it. The way it is represented it is actually amazing. It should be the number one drink, not number 13😜. It's a strong one so it will surely take you on a tipsy ride and tipsy night.🤩👍 The Barcelona - Not a vegetarian bud but this dish turned me into a vegetarian. Roasted baby potatoes with roasted garlic aioli. The base of the dish was superb it went very well with the cocktail. Highly recommended. Must try!!😍 The Houston - Perfect starter comes with the perfect quantity. When it arrived on the table, the smell of the chicken made my day. The nachos based is filled with chicken chilaquiles, refried beans, avocado with buttermilk sour cream and chilli tomato cilantro salsa make the taste amazing. Love the taste and it actually makes your stomach full😍 The Dijon - Parsley Nutmeg Cheese croquettes. Amazingly made with a fine balance of soft and crispiness.🥰 The New York Wafer Pizza - A square-shaped pizza with field mushrooms, Cheddar cheese, Chilli onion jam, Wild rocket and garlic flakes. It was delicious. The Peru - Chocolate bar coated with edible gold and served with the dark chocolate shot, creamy hazelnut mousse, cookie and marshmallows. The marshmallows and the cookies tasted excellent with mousse I wish there were more of that in it. 😍🤤 It was rich and delectable. Service - ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Ambience - ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Food - ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️