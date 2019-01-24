A Perfect Place To Chill With Your Friends Over Good Food And Music!

Glocal Junction – Recently went to try out this place with my friends as we had been to Andheri outlet. The ambience is grand and very airy plus the bar set up is so beautifully done. Even though it was a weekend afternoon and pretty packed the service was quick and very accommodative. We tried a couple of things and I must say the presentation of each dish was so artistic and it’s an eye pleaser for sure. We started with Sprouted bean Salad (Rating 4/5) which comprised of beans and feta cheese along with olive oil dressing a great start of the meal for sure & Methi Malai Nanza (Rating 4/5) was a what we call a pizza on naan with generous amount of cheese and best to eat when it arrives piping hot. Then came, Coorgi Murgi dry fry (Rating 4.5/5) a concept of savoury waffles to another level as chicken was well marinade and delicious chunks, Bibimbap (Rating 5/5) a Korean dish which comprises of noodles and piping spicy hot in taste if you can bear it & Arabic Mezze platter (Rating 5/5) which had deliciously made hummus, baba ganoush and muhammara and served them with pita and lavash. Later we tried Chicken 65 Sushi (Rating 3.5/5) which had the Indianized flavour of sushi a let down according to my palate, Sugarcane Kebab chicken (Rating 4/5) which was conceptually new and kebab was nicely cooked & Lamb Adana kebab (Rating 5/5) a mutton kebab cooked perfectly over charcoal was best according to me that day. Lastly, in desserts, we tried Masala chai Pana cotta (Rating 5/5) and Paan Cheese Cake (Rating 5/5) and both were distinct yet so amazingly done. I highly recommend both of the desserts to try on. Overall you get good food, great drinks and service, I am glad for such an area it is very attractively priced. Hence I rate it 5!