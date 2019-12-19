Book This Beautiful Resort For An Amazing Weekend Getaway!

There are a lot of resorts in Palghar and Kelva area but the Fisherman Village is one of the best resort with a luxurious feel and stay. It is located around 80 km from Mumbai and easily reachable via a map with good connectivity. The landscape and ambience are amazing. They own a personal lake with a stunning view and palm trees. The exercises that can be enjoyed are kayaking, boating, fishing and swimming pool. For the stay, there are mainly two types of rooms available. With a beautiful lakeside view and swimming poolside view. The view of the lake will make you fall in love all over again. So for us, the obvious choice was a lakeside room. This resort is well equipped with television, WiFi and elegant bathrooms. Their restaurant menu is also impressive and they give you a freshly cooked meal in veg and non-veg options. Their breakfast dishes are filling too. An amazing weekend getaway and peaceful stay resort.