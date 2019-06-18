An Eccentric Food Menu With Catchy Interiors

One of the beautiful places to visit at BKC. The food at Hitchki is beautiful, delicious and has unique names. A perfect place to enjoy a good meal with some music. 1) Loaded with cheese and delicious toppings - Bombay style Pizza is an all-time pleasing dish. 2) Slurp your way down to the last noodle - We weren't surprised by the tangy desi twist given to classic Veg Chowmein with Chilli Garlic Sauce. 3) Minions are greatly blended with guava and watermelon with sugar syrup makes a perfect drink to have with your food. 4) Sweety Tweety is as unique as it sounds - A chilled blend of peach and mint is a must try. 5) "Baratiyo ka swagat" The dessert is an amazing combination of chocolate truffle and Pan Parag with Hazelnut and Candy Floss on the top. The truffle is amazing Ganache and Pan Parag gives a minty and refreshing taste.