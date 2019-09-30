An Epitome Of Class, Visit This Amazing Restaurant For Well Curated Cuisine & Drinks!

Rocky Star Cocktail Bar: A very classy place with rich vibrant interiors and dim lights! Superb food and drinks with really good service! I spent an evening here with my family for dinner. We ordered, Drinks No. 16- chocolate and whiskey cocktail! This tasted heaven! 5/5 *highly recommended Spicy guava- savory mocktail with guava with a dash of spice and salt! highly recommended Kaffir ginger- very cute looking and tasted good! Starters Adana- super tasty mushroom tarts stole my heart! highly recommended Cannes- relishing chicken kebabs with smooth yummy hummus! Oslo- a salmon dish served with salad and cheese! Something unique and well cooked! Main course- Bolognese- spicy chicken topped spaghetti was a treat to have! highly recommended Desserts Peru- I had visited this place all my life just to have this dessert! Dark chocolate sauce with gold brick chocolate and marshmallows was out of this world! Must have! *Highly recommended A lovely place to spend time with friends and family! Don't miss out in this place!