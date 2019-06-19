Have An Excellent Culinary Experience At A High End Dining Restaurant

Lounge seating with beautiful and warm lightings. The atmosphere is captivating in itself. Space is segregated into chic sofas and bar tables-chairs. Separate section for a private dining experience.. We had Enigma- Strong blend of rum, gin, vodka and cranberry juice. Served in unique horn shaped glass presented beautifully. Spiced maiden- Pretty addictive mix of guava, pineapple, indian spices, and lemon extract. Chat masala on peripheri provided enhanced taste. Recommended! Naga style grilled cheese chilli toast- It instantly grabbed my attention. Inventive chilli toast topped with veges. Naga spicy chillies added more depth to flavors. Spicy and must order here. Chutney chicken seekh- Traditional seekh kabab topped with liquid cheese. Served alongside mint chutney and onion garnishings. Interesting combo n extremely rich flavors. Dipping mint sauce paired well with it. Tamasha veg pizza- Huge thin crust pizza with topping of makhani sauce, mushroom, paneer tikka, capsicum, olives, bell pepper and onions. Mozzarella cheese really good. Light pizza. Chicken tikka masala- Platting of onion tomato based gravy, and chilly laccha paratha. Rich gravy bursting with flavours. Vanilla ice cream truffle- 3 scoops of vanilla + chocolate and base of chocolate butter cake enclosed with cage of frozen chocolate. Smooth and silky. Meant for sharing. Must visit!