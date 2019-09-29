An Excellent Place To Try Out The Fusion Dishes In Midst Of Bkc

Drinkery 51 has been on my bookmark for some time now and we decided to drop during our lunch break. We decided to try a few interesting fusion preparations from the menu along with some drinks. Cointreau Island: Potent due to melange of cranberry and orange. A piece of orange on top to decorate it. Over time the ice cubes help reduce the strong taste, Worth it. Mango bloom:- Milk-based mocktail with a simple combination of vanilla and mango with the ice cream blend into it to make the texture thick. Portion size is 4/5 for the money. Tastewise best of the day for sure. Black pav bhaji bunny Chao:- My previous experiences with bunny Chao has been nothing but exceptional. First being the mushroom-based gravy and the other being missal paav. So definitely the expectation was high. The black pav bhaji (charcoal ) was served in a cute little bunny chao with some amazing cheese melted on top. Tastewise to the point. The bunny chao was super soft. Recommended Kumquat and whipped ricotta bruschetta:- Everything perfect right from the bread to the topping quality and melange of the toppings. What was not to the levels was the portion size of the dish. hence VFM 3/5 Bellarine:- IT was prepared, it was served and it was conquered at a very fast pace. 4 people simply swallowed 2 pieces each. So smooth and superbly prepared thin crust. Massaman curry with coconut rice:- Personal experience of massaman has been always top class. Except for the green leaves of more than the required proportion rest was perfect. Not a "grain" gone wrong. Recommended Hazlenut chocolate mousse:- Nothing exceptional. The simple and straightforward one. Overall a good place to hang out with friends and would surely be back to enjoy the nightlife. Ambience 5/5 Service 5/5 Food 5/5 VFM 3.5/5