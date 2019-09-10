A Beautiful Space, Attractive Bar & Scrumptious Food In Colaba

Garage Inc. Public House is located in a lane exactly at the backside of The Taj Hotel in Churchgate. As the name suggests this is a garage themed restaurant. The interiors are full of pictures related to cars and other mechanical stuff. The bar at this place is one of the nicest I've seen. Also, there's a foosball table near the bar counter for fun. This is a huge outlet which has quite a soothing and calm ambience and the music playing in the background makes it even better. This place serves a variety of dishes ranging from Seafood to Non-Vegetarian stuff to Pure Vegetarian food to Gluten-free dishes. They serve numerous cocktails here and the collection of the same is quite good. The appetizers and main course served here are very mildly spiced yet very flavourful and the sauces in which the appetizers are served in are amazing. One of the better blueberry cheesecake that I've tasted is from here, also the cookie dough served here is very rich and delicious. The service provided at this place is excellent. I forgot to ask their full names but Virendra and Ankit were the nicest and very helpful. We ordered: Cocktails Whiskey Sour Cosmopolitan Appetizers Butter Garlic Squid Pigs in a Blanket Main course Lamb Rogan Josh Kadhai Chicken Butter Naan Cheese Naan Dessert Blueberry Cheesecake Cookie Dough with Chocolate and Marshmallow