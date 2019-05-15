An Upscale Joint Where The Date Of The Month Equals To The Number Of Free Drinks A Lady May Have

Bars

Lilt

Lower Parel, Mumbai
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Mathuradas Mill Compound, Plot 242, NM Joshi Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The day of the month is equal to the number of cocktails for all the ladies. The special night is dedicated to all the ladies. A perfect way to hang out for a mid-week party scene at Lilt They also bring some lovely Asian delicacies to the table coupled with super amazing Pyramid chocolate prepped chocolate. All you need to do is get on the guest list.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae

