Nature Walks, Luxury Cottages & Breathtaking Views: Head To This Amazing Resort In Bhandardara

Located in the midst of nature, lakes and mountains, Anandvan Resort is located high in the hills at 2,800 ft. offering a breathtaking view. This should be an ideal place to head to if you're wanting to spend some quiet time in nature without compromising on luxury or comfort. There are tons of cottages and villas to choose, lip-smacking organic food and loads and loads of amenities to choose from. And the best part? This place very closely reflects Bhandardara's culture and history.

Want a bonfire under the bright stars at night whilst sipping away on your whiskey on the rocks? They’ll set it up for you. In fact, if you truly want the local’s experience, we highly recommend to try out the local Maharashtrian food prepared by their go-to-local cooks. One can enjoy freshly cooked piping hot food by her on the Oak lawns, just gazing out at the gorgeous stars.



Amenities: Healing therapies, fine-dining, swimming pool, conference room, nature walks and boating, bullock cart safari.

Types Of Rooms: Tree Top Nest, Garden Cottage, Garden Villa (two, three and four-bedroom)

In-House Restaurants: The Oak, Lake View Grill and Wilson's Den.

Packages: The starting range of their packages start from INR 6,500 and upwards. (most packages come inclusive of breakfast)