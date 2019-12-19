Ever Considered Holidaying At A Wada-Style Villa? We've Found You A Beauty

Sprawling across a 3-acre estate, Ananta Villa, with a capacity of four people, is a 3-bedroom farmhouse with two main villas a loft area, and a studio cottage. The property comes to life because of how its simplicity in terms of interiors. Muted wall colors with paintings made by the owner herself, adorn the villa.

There is a humongous garden which hosts trees like mango, chiku, coconut and jamun. You can take a stroll under the canopy of these well-maintained trees and admire the beauty of different varieties of colorful flowers. There is a full-time caretaker to your rescue, and if you're worried about what to eat, let us tell you that all meals are home-cooked using fresh ingredients from the villa's very own yard. Things won't get fresher and healthier than this.

So, when are you escaping the hustle and heading to this peace-inducing property?