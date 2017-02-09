Head To And Chillies In Mahim For Delicious Chinese, Thai and Korean Grub

Well, for starters {and there are quite a few to choose from. Okay, we’ll stop with the puns}, not many people know about this place and so it’s practically empty in the afternoons and pleasantly quiet at night. Although the name And Chillies doesn’t sound too inspiring, the place is deceptively good. The staff is extremely attentive and pleasant and the ambiance is also pretty amazing. It has a cosy yet classy feel to it that will leave you with pleasant memories.