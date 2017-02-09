And Chillies is a cosy little eatery tucked away in a lane in Mahim that will surprise you with its super chill ambiance and amazing food.
Head To And Chillies In Mahim For Delicious Chinese, Thai and Korean Grub
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
- Delivery Available
- Available Online
Shortcut
Tell Me More
Well, for starters {and there are quite a few to choose from. Okay, we’ll stop with the puns}, not many people know about this place and so it’s practically empty in the afternoons and pleasantly quiet at night. Although the name And Chillies doesn’t sound too inspiring, the place is deceptively good. The staff is extremely attentive and pleasant and the ambiance is also pretty amazing. It has a cosy yet classy feel to it that will leave you with pleasant memories.
Chow Down
You could barely go wrong with anything on this menu. The main cuisines here are Asian, Chinese, Thai and Korean. The food at this place is generally brilliant and so the veg and non-veg starters would not fail to disappoint. For the main course, we highly recommend trying out the one bowl meals here. Basically, it’s just a buffet for one. They also serve alcohol which is decently priced, so go ahead and pick your favourite poison.
So, We're Saying...
This is the perfect place to grab lunch with an old friend or colleague and reminisce about the old days. Go here when your stomach demands some delish food and drinks to go with it.
LBBTip
They have a separate branch in Worli for all you townies who wouldn’t want to be caught dead in Mahim.
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
- Delivery Available
- Available Online
Comments (0)