Egg Lovers, The Grub At AndaMental Will Make You Come Out Of Your Shell

Do you get frustrated by the fact that eggs are usually relegated to being breakfast items? Do you wish you could have them for breakfast, lunch, snacks and dinner?

At AndaMental, you can. Anda Maggi, anda curry, {Lucknowi, Makhni, Afghani, Marathi and more}, anda rice, anda rolls, and more – it’s a yolk-fest in here. And yes, they also serve plain boiled eggs. We liked the Turkish and Australian omelettes, the anda biryani and the anda ghotala.

Another must-try: the samosa curry. This is – believe it – samosas crushed into a veg curry.