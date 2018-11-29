This Cafe Does Egg-Based Dishes & You've Got To Try The Andapop Here

Andamental, as the name suggests, is an egg-based cafe that serves majorly egg-based dishes. And as an egg lover, I decided to drop by to relish a few egg dishes off their vast menu. When I entered I noticed a very unique egg preparation, I knew they love creating unique dishes which revolves around eggs. So I was curious to know what's their new offering. Andamental has recently introduced a new concept called AndaPop. It's India's first place offering AndaPop, and they have started this in November itself. AndaPop is a one-of-its-kind dish that's made live and loaded with your choice of toppings. While you watch the anda pop, prepare yourself for a burst of flavoursome goodness. Their elaborate menu includes varieties like Plain Andapop, Mushroom AndaPop, Paneer Andapop, and Chicken AndaPop to name a few. You can savour this delicacy for as low as INR 120, and you can upgrade your AndaPop into a fondue for just INR 250.