Andheri Has A New Neighborhood Bar, Check It Out!

Bombay Cocktail Bar is one of the best places to be on a Friday/ Saturday night, all of us know that. But what it is like on a Saturday afternoon, we went there to find out, for their Saturday brunch. The place was full of people, all age groups. They have a variety of Veg and Non-veg offers for their brunch. For starters, we had their Jalapeno and Cheese poppers, Paneer tikka, Potato chilli. They also have a variety of chaat options that they serve at the brunch. For the main course, we tried their paneer butter masala, naan, fried rice with gravy, biryani and mixed vegetable. For dessert, there was kheer and ice cream. We also tried their cocktails, the tipsy Kala Khatta and sleeping beauty. A must visit for everyone!