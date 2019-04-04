This place was truly good. It truly felt like a dhaba with an open restaurant as well as the closed AC one. The food was great and served quickly and was delicious along with a great presentation! We ordered some veg, as well as non-veg dishes and both of them, tasted good! The dessert was the best part, we had never had such desserts at any of the hotels till now, just loved the chocolate paani-puri with basundi shots. Hope to visit Angrezi Dhaba again soon!
Wanna Eat In A Dhaba Without Actually Going To One?Then Your Search Ends Here!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Great For
Their service quality.
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Family, Big Group
