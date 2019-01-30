This Outlet Is Sure To Amaze You With The Decor And Delicious Food

Angrezi dhaba has come up with its new outlet after their successful outlets at dadar and Kharghar. This one is at the heart of lower parel at Todi mill compound. The place has an inside sitting capacity which is surely bigger than Dadar outlet but has no outside sitting like the one in Dadar. We had already tried there amazing pav bhaji fondue hence we skipped the fondue part and jumped to the traditional Indian based preparations. The mocktails were the highlight of this entire dining experience considering the modern approach in preparing it. Mango coconut punch:- Less of ice, more of the creamy base of coconut with mango crush made the drink more like a smoothie with rich texture. The taste was at par with expectation and is surely the one I would recommend. Angrezi Mantra :- Had tried this one when I visited the Dadar outlet and was instantly attracted to its preparation and presentation. This time was no different as we gulped down it in few turns. Highly recommended. Paan pasand mocktail:- Closest you could get to taste a pan with betel nut flavoured powder sprinkled over the frozen ice. The presentation was on lines with frozen margaritas with 2 Patta's of paan on two sides of the glass. Highly recommended. Sufiana paneer tikka:- A very complicated preparation of a paneer dish which reminded me of bharwa paneer which I had when I visited the fort a while back. Crushed papad, fennel seeds, saffron stands and cheddar cheese infused in paneer made it very tasty and quantity was copious for 2 people. Indian style mac and cheese balls:- The usual cheese balls with a twist of nice jalapeno dip and a continental flavour to it. Worth a try. Cheese garlic naan & Matka subzi: Not up to the mark at all. There was no garlic in naan and the matka subzi was not dum cooked. It was simply boiled and flavour added. Motichur rabdi parfait:- Quite unique though expected the motichur to be hot and served. But worth a try!