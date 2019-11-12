Drop By This Quirkiest Modern Indian Dhaba For Some Amazing Delicacies In Dadar!

Modern Dhaba? Here comes Angrezi Dhaba with quirky Indian decor yet giving fine dining experience. Location: This place is located at 5 minutes walking distance from Dadar West Railway Station, inside Nakshatra Mall that is situated amidst the crowded market area. Ambience: This place is super quirky right from the entrance to every corner and space. From Displaying Indian cinema posters on wall and vibrant coloured crates as ceilings to hanging fairy lights, the indoor seating is as beautiful as the outdoor rooftop that has colourful curtains and handpainted vehicles and a full bar amidst. The place stays true to it's name. The Angrezi Dhaba. Menu: They have Vegetarian as well as non Vegetarian food serving North Indian, Chinese, Thai and European cuisines. They have some amazing range of poultry, mutton and seafood varieties. Their menu is so well-curated, especially because of the names of their drinks that have an Indian twist. Staff: The staff here is very polite and welcoming. They're also very friendly and the service was pretty quick too. Offers: This place offers a full bar and a smoking room. Also, indoor and outdoor seating is available with live sports screening. Food: Everything here is so delicious and filling. Their food presentations are worth appreciating and the quantity is great too. Their mocktails were really nice. What we had: • Cheese Chilly Onion Rolls • Surmai Tawa Fry • Paneer Cheese Chilly Kebab • Egg Dum Biryani • Chicken Tikka Mac & Cheese (Highly Recommended). • Fresh Fruit Caprioska Mocktail • Angrezi Mantra Mocktail Attributes: Ambience: 10/10 Taste: 10/10 Quality: 10/10 Quantity: 10/10 Service: 9/10 Value for money: 10/10 "Dear Food Maniacs, Thank you for reading".