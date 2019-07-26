Feel PAWerful By Volunteering At These Local Animal Shelters In Mumbai

The Bombay Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals cares for animals’ basic needs and provides support to enhance their overall quality of life. They don’t ask much from their volunteers, only 12 hours of their time (per month). As a volunteer you'll help with care of animals in the hospital, be an essential part of the hospital team, help groom the animals, photograpy etc. You also have the option of being a foster mom or dad to litters of puppies/kittens/birds.



#LBBTip: You can also sign up for dog walking over the weekends or weekdays.