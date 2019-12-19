Stationery, Gifts, And Books: This Andheri Store Is Every Student's Dream Come True

We've been taking our art and book supplies from this shop for eight years, and we've only seen it growing. Anjali Book Centre in Andheri West's Four Bungalows is a haven for all things art and craft, stationery, school and college books, gift items, and much more. They have a massive collection of chart papers (INR 30 onward) butterfly clips and post-its (INR 70 onward) Spiderman pencil boxes and Umbrellas (INR 200 and INR 560 respectively) and cutesy unicorn bags that instantly caught our fancy when we entered the shop to check out their new collection. And if you're a hoarder of journals, go for their sequin and building block diaries. They're one of a kind if you're someone who likes quirky designs. They come at an affordable range of INR 350 and are a good addition to your stationery loot. Anjali also provides rental facilities for shoots and exams (half of the deposit money is returned.)