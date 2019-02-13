Ditch That Passport: Head To This Swiss-Themed Chalet Just 2 Hours From The City

A wooden chalet, the space offers you a Swiss experience, complete with mountain views and even a river flowing nearby. The 3 BHK chalet has large rooms, an outside area where you can play carrom or other games, bedrooms which open up to wooden balconies that give you a gorgeous view, and even a fully-functional kitchen.



We've already made plans to head out here with our collection of favourite reads and enjoy all that nature has to offer.

There's also a caretaker on the premises who will help you with what you want. There are restaurants around the chalet in case you just want to have a lazy holiday and order in. Overall a great experience, what say you?