If you've been dreaming of a holiday abroad, you can breathe a sigh of relief. There's a chalet called Anjee's Homestay that is as close to Switzerland as one can get, just two hours away from Mumbai.
Ditch That Passport: Head To This Swiss-Themed Chalet Just 2 Hours From The City
Shortcut
If you've been dreaming of a holiday abroad, you can breathe a sigh of relief. There's a chalet called Anjee's Homestay that is as close to Switzerland as one can get, just two hours away from Mumbai.
What Makes It Awesome
A wooden chalet, the space offers you a Swiss experience, complete with mountain views and even a river flowing nearby. The 3 BHK chalet has large rooms, an outside area where you can play carrom or other games, bedrooms which open up to wooden balconies that give you a gorgeous view, and even a fully-functional kitchen.
We've already made plans to head out here with our collection of favourite reads and enjoy all that nature has to offer.
There's also a caretaker on the premises who will help you with what you want. There are restaurants around the chalet in case you just want to have a lazy holiday and order in. Overall a great experience, what say you?
Pro-Tip
The property is also pet-friendly, with the promise that it is maintained well. You can also organise an event for 25-30 people with prior permission, in case you're hunting for a scenic getaway.
Comments (0)