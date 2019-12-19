Annashree: Delicious Food With Super Cool Ambience

Had an awesome time in Annashree which is situated opp Saraf College in Malad West. The staff and management are very friendly. The ambience is damn good and perfect place for all age groups to hangout especially youngsters. They serve a wide range of delicacy from light bites to a delicious main course meal which will be ended with a dessert. From the menu we ordered:- 1) Veg Cheese Grill Sandwich: It was really delicious and awesome. Just like a Mumbaikar enjoys their grill sandwich it was just perfect. 2) Mojito: It was very complimenting with the sandwich and was totally refreshing. 3) Paneer Pakoda: It was so delicious amazing 4) Singapore Potato: It was very appealing and tasty