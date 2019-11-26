Looking To Explore Sobo? This Outlet In Kamala Mills Offers Amazing Cocktails & Fab Food!

Dirty Buns, Sobo: Located at Breach Candy, this place is lively, contemporary and has a positive vibe. After the success of Kamala Mills, the new outlet offers amazing variety and Cocktails are some. of the best. Ambience: Amazing music, fantastic seating, lived the couch, the lights. Service, truly remarkable. Some of the recommended Cocktail: -Dirty martini -Dirty Margarita -Vodka yuzu -Tequilla rose Perfect presentation, the Cocktail truly was a delight to start our evening. For Appetizers, we started with Mac & Cheese, very well presented dish with parmesan and bread crumbs. Best was the truffle oil, taking it to a new level. HIGHLY recommended. We opted for Chickpea falafel, cauliflower hummus, pita bread fresh and perfect. Hummus, amazing texture and portion size perfect to go with appetizers. Lavash added the crunch to the dish, a must on Lebanese cuisine. Perfect recommendation from the staff for vegetarian. For the mains, you have options of Noodle, Rolls and Baos. For rolls, we opted for Corn tempura with aioli. Loved the crisp tempura, less oily and aioli was spot on. For the Baos we opted with teriyaki mushroom, sweetness little as it should be. The flavour is really good. For the dessert, MYO dessert. We had marble cake with chocolate mousse, roasted nuts, short bread crumbs and roasted pineapple and chocolate sauce. The perfect end to our amazing evening. The place is very well designed, lounge ambience with great music to chill and relax with friends and family. The menu design, service, flavours and quality of food truly amazing. Great job!