Antique Themed Cafe With Some Modern Cuisines, Pop By Now!

Millennials! A place is full of peace with vintage ambience experience with a new-gen taste of background soothing music. If ur a person who love unique antique things u should surely visit this place. Loaded Nachos: It was just yummy, full of authentic italic taste with crunchy cheesy nachos. It is the best possible start for the start of any delicious meal. Paneer sliders: Don't go on the name paneer sliders are served as a three-piece tasty burger with soft paneer gravy filling and at the top of the burger, they place a cherry that looks so cute and at the same time tasty. Virgin Mojito: If u have travelled a long distance and just reached the hotel this is the first thing u should order. Refreshing, energizing, relaxing mocktail one can get here. Virgin Pinacolada: This is my personal favourite as the taste of this drink is so yummy soothing with cream essence and coconut essence that make the drink quite tasty. Classic Indian pizza(Veg): Dude!!! If ur a pizza lover and if u love paneer do try this mouth-watering pizza, it was soo much full of taste do try it. Millennials special: This sizzler was truly a special one. When it is served just by smelling it u can't wait to taste it but beware my Friend have patience they are hot at first so don't directly put it in ur mouth. They are served with fries, tasty rice and paneer gravy truly a delicious main course. Oreo milkshake: If ur a shake lover I shouldn't be telling u this, bro does try this damn milkshake. It will make our mood happy. Such a yummy shake!!!! Ferrero Rocher shake: Ferrero Rocher is my personal favourite the way it was served and the smell of the shake, Ulala. It will make u go crazy with every taste of the shake. The true essence of the famous chocolate can be felt during the intake of this tasty shake.