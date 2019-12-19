antiSOCIAL's Lower Parel Venue Is Bigger and Better Than Ever Before!

antiSOCIAL needs no introduction, now, does it? We've all frequented the former Khar outpost to attend poetry readings, workshops, pow wows, art exhibitions, musical evenings, design showcases, screenings and literary evenings. So it's no surprise that the (bigger and better) Lower Parel outpost, which replaced the Khar one, has taken the city by storm (again)! It's in Mathuradas Mills, and it's got the same grungy ambience we know and love!

The variety of shows they've had over the years at the older branch is commendable, and we love that they've showcased all kinds of genres of music – from techno, to metal, to hip hop, bass, new age and more. Over the last few months, tons of indie bands have already performed at the new and improved antiSOCIAL - The F16s, Garden City Movement, Far Out Left, The Anand Bhaskar Collective and so many more. It's also become a popular venue for standup comedy acts!

What works for this underground venue is good sound and great gigs are coupled with cheap booze and affordable entry fees - usually between INR 250 - INR 800. The fact that it’s fully air-conditioned is another bonus. There's usually something super fun happening here every day, so remember to keep checking their pages. You never know when your fave indie band could be performing here!