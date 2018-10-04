Anupam Stationery is my one-stop place to get literally anything and everything for stationery – and all at a discounted rate.
Anupam In Goregaon Is Our Go-To Place For Stationery Satisfaction
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
The stationery here is absolutely drool-worthy – and it’s budget-friendly. I have found everything from very basic pencils, pens and other needs, as well as more upscale stuff needed by artists. Pencils, crayons, acrylic paint, canvas paint, and everything in-between. You can also get sketch pads of every size, notebooks of every size and type, glass and fabric paint, as well as brushes, tools and sharpeners.
Their line of artist pads includes Oxford sketch pads, hard-bound sketchbooks, wire-o sketchbooks, watercolour pads and Blak sketch pads. If you’re looking for stuff on the professional front, check out their index card and file seperators, which are ideal for any amount of paperwork you need to handle.
If you’re a journal fiend, they have as many brands as you can imagine – including Fluct, Adore, Swish, Flynn, Prime, Plush, Shore, Trine, Flote, and more. And if you’re looking to start a new resolution – or ten – I also like their monthly and yearly planners.
Pro-Tip
The staff here is very polite, and will help you find whatever you need – which you will, considering how large their stocks are. You won’t be able to bargain, but don’t worry, you won’t need to – they have discounts all the time. Parking is easy to find, and credit cards are accepted here – so come and shop in peace.
